Houston Astros Jose Altuve on-deck against the Oakland Athletics during his MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics Khris Davis connects with a single off a pitch against Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the fourth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Astros Jose Altuve hits a single off a pitch by Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit during the eighth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole winds up for a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings as they defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1 at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday.

Cole allowed four hits, one run and three walks while striking out nine batters during his six innings at the mound to secure Houston's win.