US runner Christian Coleman takes gold in the 60-meter dash at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, UK, on March 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Gerry Penny

US runner Christian Coleman (r.) is seen on his way to take gold in the 60-meter dash at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, UK, on March 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Facondo Arrrizabalaga

US runner Christian Coleman backed up his worldwide dominance of sprint racing by taking the gold medal in the 60-meter dash timed at 6.37 seconds in the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Seven months after the retirement of the world's greatest all-time sprinter, Usain Bolt, the US athlete Coleman ratified once again at the athletics championships in Birmingham, UK, his position as the new king of sprint by winning the 60 meters in 6.37 seconds, a new record for the IAAF championships and just a split-second behind his own world record of 6.34 seconds that he set last month.