Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) shoots on Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (C) as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (L) watches during the NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Atlanta Hawks guard Daniel Hamilton (R) and Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (L) go for a loose ball during the NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (C) battles for a rebound with Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Power forward John Collins scored 35 points, his professional best, for the Atlanta Hawks who won 121-101 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

The Hawks (15-32) are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference after four wins in 10 games.