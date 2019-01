Danielle Collins (L) of USA and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (R) of Russia meet at the net after their women's singles quarter final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

The United States' Danielle Collins entered the semifinals of her first Australian Open after beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5 and 6-1 after two hours and a quarter of play.

"That was my first time playing on Rod Laver Arena, I didn't even practice here before. I absolutely loved it; all the Australian fans have made me feel so at home here," said Collins at a post-match press conference.