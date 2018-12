Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison (R) shoots on Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (L) during the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 04 December 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (L) shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker (R) during a time out in the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 04 December 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) watches as Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis of Lithuania (C) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (L) go for a rebound during the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 04 December 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Darren Collison with 23 points was the lead scorer for the Indiana Pacers who beat the Chicago Bulls 96-90 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Tuesday, who now have seven consecutive defeats.

The Pacers remain third in the Central Division after achieving their sixth win in the last 10 games, which leaves them with a 14-10 record and a 7-4 in home matches.