Jorge Valdivia (C) of Colo Colo vies for the ball with Fagner (L) of Corinthians during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 soccer match between Colo-Colo of Chile and Corinthians of Brazil, at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 08 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Matias Zaldivia (C-R) of Colo Colo vies for the ball with Clayson (C) of Corinthians during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 soccer match between Colo-Colo of Chile and Corinthians of Brazil, at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 08 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Lucas Barrios (C) of Colo Colo vies for the ball with Henrique (R) of Corinthians during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 soccer match between Colo-Colo of Chile and Corinthians of Brazil, at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 08 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Lucas Barrios (R) of Colo-Colo vies for the ball with Henrique (C) of Corinthians during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 soccer match between Colo-Colo of Chile and Corinthians of Brazil, at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 08 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO PENA

Chile's Colo Colo on Wednesday defeated Brazil's Corinthians 1-0 in Leg 1 of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 with a goal from midfielder Carlos Carmona in the first half.

The Chileans played superior to the Brazilian side and enjoyed the best chances to goal but failed to achieve a broader advantage ahead of Leg 2 in Sao Paulo.