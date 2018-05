Esteban Paredes (C) of Chile's Colo-Colo celebrates after scoring against Ecuador's Delfin during a Copa Libertadores match in Manta, Ecuador, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL CHATON

Jorge Valdivia of Chile's Colo Colo vies for the ball with Pedro Perlaza of Ecuador's Delfin during a Copa Libertadores match in Manta, Ecuador, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL CHATON

Jaime Valdes (2-L) of Chile's Colo Colo celebrates with teammates after scoaring against Ecuador's Delfin against Ecuador's Delfin during a Copa Libertadores match in Manta, Ecuador, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL CHATON

Chile's Colo Colo defeated Ecuador's Delfin 2-1, getting its first victory in Group B of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Colo Colo's win on Wednesday in the Ecuadorian port city of Manta moved it into third place in the group.