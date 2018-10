Colo Colo forward Esteban Paredes (R) fights for the ball with Palmeiras's Diogo Barbosa during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match played on Sept. 20, 2018 at Estadio Monumental in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Elvis Gonzalez

Chile's Colo Colo traveled on Monday to Brazil, where it will face Palmeiras this week in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals series.

The Chilean club, which was beaten by Palmeiras 2-0 in the first leg of the series, will be without Esteban Paredes, one of its top scorers, in Wednesday's match.