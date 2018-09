Colo Colo's Lucas Barrios (right) and Esteban Paredes celebrate Barrios' goal in a Copa Libertadores round-of-16 clash against Corinthians in Sao Paulo on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Chilean club Colo Colo will field its top line-up for the opening leg of its Copa Libertadores quarter-final showdown against Brazil's Palmeiras.

El Cacique, which is looking to get back to the semi-finals of South America's premier club soccer competition for the first time since 1997, will be rested and healthy going into Thursday night's first-leg contest at Santiago's David Arellano Monumental Stadium thanks to a three-week break from domestic-league play.