Palmeiras celebrate a goal against Colo colo Sept.20, 2018, at the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores between Colo Colo from Chile and Palmeiras from Brazil at the stadium Estadio Monumental, in Santiago de Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Elvis González

Colo Colo must play its Chilean league Matchday 25 of 30 contest this weekend against Union Española behind closed doors, while it remains unclear which venue will be used when Palestino hosts Universidad de Chile.

Rowdy behavior by Colo Colo's fans during the team's Aug. 25 "superclasico" match against Universidad de Chile led to several penalties being handed down, one of which requires the Santiago-based team to play two home matches in front of an empty stadium.