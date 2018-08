Colo Colo's Jorge Valdivia tries to put out a flare during the Chilean Superclasico versus Universidad de Chile, a match played on Aug. 25, 2018, at David Arellano Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Juan Manuel Insaurralde celebrates after scoring a goal against Universidad de Chile on Aug. 25, 2018, during Chile's Superclasico, a match played at David Arellano Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Juan Manuel Insaurralde (d) of Colo Colo scores a goal against Universidad de Chile in the Chilean league's Superclasico, a match played on Aug. 25, 2018, at David Arellano Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Colo Colo topped Universidad de Chile 1-0 Saturday in the Chilean league's Superclasico, getting a goal from Argentine defender Juan Manuel Insaurralde in the 64th minute for the narrow victory.

With the win, Colo Colo preserved its long unbeaten streak against its main rival at Estadio Monumental David Arellano dating back to 2001.