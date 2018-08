Jorge Valdivia (left) of Chilean club Colo Colo is marked by Gabriel of Brazilian club Corinthians during the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 clash on Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile will look to gain momentum for the season's final stretch when they square off on Saturday in the latest edition of the Chilean soccer derby.

The South American nation's two most popular clubs have had subpar seasons heading into the key Matchday 21 contest at Colo Colo's David Arellano Monumental Stadium.