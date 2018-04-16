Colo Colo player Esteban Paredes celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Universidad de Chile and Colo Colo in the superclassic at Santiago's National stadium in Santiago, Chile, on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mario Ruiz

Colo Colo on Sunday confirmed its multi-year dominance over Universidad de Chile, downing its rival 3-1 on the road in the 183rd edition of the Chilean soccer superclassic in a heated match, complete with expulsions, many yellow cards and near-fistfights between several pairs of players.

The U started out the match well and was first on the board in the 5th minute via international Mauricio Pinilla, but in the 33rd minute veteran Esteban Paredes tied things up for the visitors on a great shot and then took his team ahead with another tally just four minutes after the break.