French Remy Metailler and Colombian Sebastian Posada (R) participate in the Downhill Challenge race at the Comuna 13, in Medellin, Colombia, 02 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

US Henry Wilkins participates in the Downhill Challenge race at the Comuna 13, in Medellin, Colombia, 02 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Chilean Pedro Ferreria (C) jubilates the victory in the Downhill Challenge race, at the Comuna 13, in Medellin, Colombia, 02 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombia on Sunday broke a Guinness World Record when it hosted the longest urban downhill cycling race in the world, an event that was held in Commune 13 of Medellin, in the northwest of the country.

A demanding track with a length of 2,274 meters was adapted by experts on a slope of the popular neighborhood, which used to be one of the most dangerous and crime affected areas in Medellin. 26 cyclists from Chile, France, Great Britain, Colombia, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Ukraine, United States, Mexico and Czech Republic participated in the race.