Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez (c.) seen in action against Polish midfielder Jacek Goralski during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, even as authorities called on Colombians to enjoy the game without damaging incidents and accidents, recalling that 552 people died in the celebrations during the last World Cup. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Colombian players line up prior to the 2018 World Cup soccer match between Poland and Colombia on June 24, 2018, even as authorities called on Colombians to enjoy the game without damaging incidents and accidents, recalling that 552 people died in the celebrations during the last World Cup. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Authorities called on Colombians this Sunday to enjoy without damaging incidents and accidents the World Cup game between their country's national soccer squad and the Poland team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, recalling that 552 people died in the celebrations during the last World Cup.

"Let's keep calm during Russia 2018. Let's let this championship serve to make us understand that it's possible to respect one another no matter what team we're rooting for. Today, we're all with the tricolor because the Colombia team is playing," the Office of the Presidency said on Twitter.