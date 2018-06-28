Fans of Colombia's national team attend a watch party in Medellin, Colombia, for their side's World Cup Group H match against Senegal on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian authorities have bolstered security nationwide for the national team's final group-stage match Thursday against Senegal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, deploying 4,000 police to prevent public disturbances.

"As we cheer on our Colombian side at the World Cup in Russia, we invite you to enjoy the game in an atmosphere of tranquility and moderation to avoid unfortunate situations. The police have all their capabilities at the ready to accompany this World Cup game," National Police chief Gen. Jorge Nieto tweeted.