Colombia's manager, Jose Pekerman, during a training session in Moscow, Russia, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Colombia's head coach, Jose Pekerman, during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman on Monday praised the improvement Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has made with his national team during their ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup journey in Russia.

Pekerman spoke at a press conference ahead of Los Cafeteros' round-of-16 match against England, scheduled for Tuesday.