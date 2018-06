Colombia's national soccer team head coach, Jose Pekerman (C), leads his team's training session in Saransk, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman on Monday refused to set the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals as his team's objective, saying that qualifying for the knockout stage would be the first step.

Los Cafeteros made it to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals in Brazil - their best-ever run in the tournament - where they lost 2-1 to the hosts, but Pekerman said this year would be a whole different journey.