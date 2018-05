Colombia's Juan Cuadrado (2-L) reacts during a training session at the Milanello training center in Carnago, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Colombia's players attend a training session at the Milanello training center in Carnago, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Colombia's head coach Jose Pekerman attends a training session at the Milanello training center in Carnago, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Colombia's Miguel Borja (L) and teammate Juan Quadrado react during a training session at the Milanello training center in Carnago, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Former soccer player Esteban Cambiasso, member of the Colombia's national team technical staff, attends a training session at the Milanello training center in Carnago, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Colombia's players attend a training session at the Milanello training center in Carnago, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Coach Jose Pekerman put the Colombian national soccer team through the paces here Tuesday ahead of this week's pre-World Cup friendly against Egypt in nearby Bergamo.

The clash with Egypt on Friday will give Pekerman the chance to try out different combinations as he decides who among the 35 players he brought to Italy will make the final 23-man roster.