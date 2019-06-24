Colombia's Jhon Lucumí (r) vies for the ball with Paraguay's Oscar Cardozo during their teams' Copa America 2019 Group B at Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, 23 June 2019. EFE-EPA/Raul Spinasse

The Colombian national soccer squad on Sunday continues its perfect record so far in this year's Copa America action, defeating Paraguay 1-0 before about 15,000 fans in the Arena Fonte Nova stadium in Salvador, Brazil, in the closing match of Group B competition, having already clinched a berth in the quarterfinals.

The Colombians were set to move on to the elimination phase of the tourney being played in Brazil, given the nine points they have garnered in their three outings so far against their Group B rivals.