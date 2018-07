Puerto Rican Paula Andrea Mejias competes in the vault during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Colombian Jossimar Calvo competes in pommel horse during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Colombia, Cuba and Mexico on Monday all took home gold medals on the fourth day of the gymnastics competition at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Colombia's Jossimar Calvo, who led his country to win the gold medal in team category, won the men's pommel horse competition with 13,900 points, pushing Cuba's Manrique Larduet with his 13,775 points into second place.