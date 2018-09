Colombia's Yimmi Chara (C) takes aim as he kicks his game-winning goal as Venezuela's Jordan Osorio (L) defends during an international friendly match between Colombia and Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

Colombia's Yimmi Chara, (R) reacts after his game-winning goal against Venezuela with teammate Alfredo Morelos (L) during an international friendly match between Colombia and Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

A goal by Colombian right winger Yimmi Chara at 90 minutes helped Colombia beat Venezuela 2-1 in the team's first FIFA friendly after the exit of coach Jose Pekerman played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Friday.

The Venezuelans were the first and fastest to score with a precise center by winger Alexander Gonzalez leaving Darwin Machis to take advantage of the move and finish it off with a goal at the 4th minute of the game.