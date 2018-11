North Korea's players celebrate after scoring a goal against USA during their U-17 Women's World Cup soccer match between the national soccer teams of USA and North Korea at Alberto Suppici stadium in Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Colombian Lina Laime in action during a Women's Under 17 World Cup group C match between Spain and Colombia, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Colombian Natalia Ramirez (C) vies for the ball with Spanish Ana Tejada (L) and Maria Mendez during a Women's Under 17 World Cup group C match between Spain and Colombia, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

German Ivana Fuso (L) vies for the ball with Carmeroonian Florence Fanta during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between the national soccer teams of Germany and Cameroon, at the Alberto Suppici stadium, in Colonia, Uruguay, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

German players react after being defeated during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between the national soccer teams of Germany and Cameroon, at the Alberto Suppici stadium, in Colonia, Uruguay, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ Dante Fernandez

Canadian Jessica Jayde Riviere (L) vies for the ball with South Korean Kim Bomin during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between the national soccer teams of Canada and South Korea, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Canadian players jubilate the first goal of the team during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between the national soccer teams of Canada and South Korea, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

USA's Sophia Jones (R) in action against Ko Kyong Hui (L) of North Korea during their U-17 Women's World Cup soccer match between the national soccer teams of USA and North Korea at Alberto Suppici stadium in Colonia Del Sacramento,Uruguay, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Colombia and Spain drew 1-1 on Saturday in their second Group D match, while Canada beat South Korea 2-0 and thus qualified for the quarterfinals of the U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

Spain began by leading their match against the South Americans thanks to a goal by Maria Isabel Okoye after 52 minutes, but Colombia quickly managed to draw with a goal by Gisela Robledo only a minute later.