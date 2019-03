Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos (left) and Japanese defender Sho Sasaki vie for the ball during an international friendly on March 22, 2019, at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. EPA-EFE/Christopher Jue

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez (right) and Japanese counterpart Gaku Shibasaki battle for the ball during an internation friendly on March 22, 2019, at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. EPA-EFE/Christopher Jue

Colombian head coach Carlos Queiroz stands on the sidelines during a March 22, 2019, friendly against Japan at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. EPA-EFE/Christopher Jue

Tens of thousands of fans attend an international friendly between Japan and Colombia on March 22, 2019, at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. EPA-EFE/Christopher Jue

Japanese defender Musashi Suzuki (right) vies for the ball with Colombian defender Yerry Mina (second from right) during an international friendly on March 22, 2019, at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. EPA-EFE/Christopher Jue

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao (right) celebrates with teammate James Rodriguez after giving his team a 1-0 lead over Japan in a friendly on March 22, 2019, at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. EPA-EFE/ Christopher Jue

Colombia defeated Japan 1-0 here Friday on a second-half penalty conversion by Radamel Falcao, marking a successful debut for new Cafeteros head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The friendly in Yokohama (south of Tokyo) pitted two teams that played each other in the round-robin stage of the 2018 World Cup (won by Japan 2-1) and could also meet again at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, a tournament in which the Samurai Blue are one of two invited teams from outside South America.