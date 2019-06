Colombian national soccer team players Falcaro Garcia (C) and James Rodriguez (R) practice on June 26, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in preparation for the squad's upcoming Copa America quarterfinals match against Chile. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Colombia and Chile will face off later this week in Sao Paulo, with a spot in the Copa America semifinals on the line.

Chile, the defending champion, will try to hand the high-flying Colombian squad, which cruised through the group phase, a loss on Friday.