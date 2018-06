Egypt's Sobhi Ramadan (L) and Jefferson Lerma of Colombia battle for the ball during an international friendly on Friday, June 1, in Bergamo, Italy. EFE-EPA/PAOLO MAGNI

Egypt's Hegazi Ahmed (R) plays the ball as Radamel Falcao looks on during an international friendly on Friday, June 1, in Bergamo, Italy. EFE-EPA/PAOLO MAGNI

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina reaches for the ball as Egypt's Sobhy Ramadan closes in during an international friendly on Friday, June 1, in Bergamo, Italy. EFE-EPA/PAOLO MAGNI

Colombia dominated here Friday against Egypt in a World Cup tune-up for both teams that ended 0-0 as the South Americans struggled with a lack of finishing against a North African side focused on defense in the absence of injured star striker Mohamed Salah.

Roughly 2,000 Colombian supporters were among the crowd of 7,000 in the stands at Bergamo's Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium to watch their team prepare for the tournament in Russia, which begins June 14.