Colombia's Radamel Falcao during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Colombia forward Radamel Falcao said Monday that his national team has a golden chance against England in their upcoming last-16 match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday, Group H winner Colombia is set to take on England, the runner-up from Group G.