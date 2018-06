Colombia player James Rodriguez in a training session at the Sviyaga stadium, near Kazan, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Colombia players Radamel Falcao (center L) and James Rodriguez in a training session at the Sviyaga stadium, near Kazan, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Colombia players Radamel Falcao (R) and Johan Mojica (C) in a training session at the Sviyaga stadium, near Kazan, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Colombia's national team on Sunday completed its final training session in Russian city of Kazan before travelling to Saransk, the venue for its 2018 FIFA World Cup opener against Japan in Group H.

The entire Colombia squad took part in the training session, including James Rodriguez and Wilmar Barrios, who resumed team workouts on Friday after missing the previous one due to muscle fatigue.