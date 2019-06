Argentinian Lionel Messi reacts after the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Argentina and Colombia at Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, Jun 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian Duvan Zapara (front) celebrates after scoring during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Argentina and Colombia at Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, Jun 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina (R) in action against Argentinian Sergio Aguero (L) during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Argentina and Colombia, at Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, Jun 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Colombian Radamel Falcao Garcia (C) in action against Argentinian Nicolas Otamendi (R) while Argentinian Guido Pizarro (L) looks on during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Argentina and Colombia at Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, Jun 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Colombian Duvan Zapata (R) scores against Argentinian goalkeeper Franco Armani (2-R) during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Argentina and Colombia at Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, Jun 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raul Spinasse

A goal from Roger Martínez and another from Duván Zapata in the second half gave Colombia a 2-0 victory over Argentina on the first day of matches in Group B in the Copa America on Saturday at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador.

Martinez's goal in the 70th minute and Zapata's in the 86th put an end to an eight-match winning streak that Argentina had over Colombia in official matches.