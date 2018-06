Brazilian Jessica Lie Yamada in action against Colombian Manuela Echeverry during the women's table tennis competition of the South American Games Cochabamba 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Brazilian gymnast Barbara Godoy Domingos (C), and the Colombians Lina Dussan (L) and Oriana Vinas (R) pose during the awards ceremony of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions during the South American Games of Cochabamba, Bolivia, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Colombian gymnast Lina Dussan in action during the rhythmic gymnastics ball competition during the South American Games of Cochabamba, Bolivia, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Brazilian gymnast Barbara Godoy Domingos in action during the rhythmic gymnastics ball competition during the South American Games of Cochabamba, Bolivia, 04 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

The fight between Colombia and Brazil for first place of the South American Games medal table continued for the ninth day on Monday, and the former continues in first place with a total of 53 gold medals with the latter just behind with 52.

Colombia has won 48 silver and 48 bronze medals besides the 53 gold, totaling 149.