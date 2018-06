Colombia's James Rodriguez (c.l.) and teammates celebrate their moment of glory following Colombia's 3-1 victory over Poland on June 24, 2018, that kept alive its dreams of winning big in the 2018 World Cub in Russia. EFE-EPA/Diego Azubel

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado (l.) seen in action against Poland's Kamil Grosicki (r.) in Colombia's 3-1 victory on June 24, 2018, that kept alive its dreams of winning big in the 2018 World Cub in Russia. EFE-EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko

The Colombian soccer squad celebrates following its 3-1 victory over Poland on June 24, 2018, that kept alive its dreams of winning big in the 2018 World Cub in Russia. EFE-EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko

Colombia's national soccer squad had good time this Sunday at the expense of an unrecognizable Poland, which it thrashed 3-0 and kept alive its dreams of winning big in the 2018 World Cub in Russia.

Jose Pekermans team, led by a brilliant Juan Fernando Quintero, socred its first three points in the World Cup thanks to Yerry Mina who got his goal in the first hal,f and Radamel Falcao Garcia and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who got theirs in the second.