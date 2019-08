Sandra Arenas celebrates after crossing the finish line on Aug. 4, 2019, giving Colombia its first-ever gold medal in the 20-kilometer race walk and finishing the event at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, with a record time of 1:28:03. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Athletes from several different countries compete in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Colombia's Sandra Arenas (2nd-R) competes in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Sandra Arenas crosses the finish line on Aug. 4, 2019, giving Colombia its first-ever gold medal in the 20-kilometer race walk and finishing the event at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, with a record time of 1:28:03. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Sandra Arenas on Sunday gave Colombia its first-ever gold medal in the 20-kilometer race walk, finishing the event at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, with a record time of 1:28:03.

The previous Pan American Games record in the event was 1:29:24 and belonged to Mexico's Guadalupe Gonzalez, who was suspended for doping.