Paulo Autuori was presented in Guarne, Colombia, on Tuesday as Atletico Nacional's new coach. Nov. 6, 2018. EPA/EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Brazilian technical director Paulo Autouri (R) poses for a picture with Atletico Nacional's President Juan David Perez (L) during his presentation as new head coach of the team, in Guarne, Antioquia, Colombia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA/EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Paulo Autuori, presented here Tuesday as Atletico Nacional's new coach, said he hopes to guide the Colombian club to a third Copa Libertadores title.

The Brazilian said that his immediate objective is to win his debut match next Sunday to ensure Nacional reaches the playoffs in the domestic league.