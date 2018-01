Colombian soccer team Atletico Nacional head coach, Jorge Almiron, speaks during the presentation of five new players, in Gaurne, Colombia, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

(L-R) Soccer players Vladimir Hernandez, Jorman Campuano, Diego Braghieri, Fernando Monetti and Helibelton Palacios pose during their presentation as new players of Colombian team Atletico Nacional, in Gaurne, Colombia, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Reigning Colombian champions Atletico Nacional introduced here Thursday the five new players they signed for the 2018 season.

The stars of the presentation were Argentines Diego Braghieri and Fernando Monetti, acquired from Copa Libertadores runners-up Lanus.