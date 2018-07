The Colombian Jossimar Calvo falls from the pommel horse on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018, in the individual male gymnastics competition at the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Carlos Durán Araújo

Colombian star gymnast Jossimar Calvo had to withdraw from the competition on Sunday after suffering two serious falls during at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, while Cuban gymnasts Manrique Larduet and Randy Jose Leru won gold and silver, respectively.

Calvo, who turned 24 on Sunday, could no longer continue in the competition at Golden Gate Events Center in Barranquilla after falling two times while trying to execute pommel horse and vault routines.