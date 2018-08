Fluminense's Jadson (R) in action against Maetin Cofrea (L) of Defensor Sporting during the teams' first-leg match in the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana. The contest was played at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Bolivar's Edemir Rodriguez (R), Leonel Justiniano (C) and Leonel Morales leave the field at the end of the first half of their team's second-leg match against Colombia's Deportivo Cali in the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana. The contest was played at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Nicolas Benedetti (C) of Deportivo Cali celebrates after scoring a goal versus Bolivian club Bolivar during the teams' second-leg match in the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana. The contest was played at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Nicolas Benedetti (R) of Deportivo Cali celebrates with teammate Miguel Murillo after scoring a goal against Bolivian club Bolivar during their second-leg match in the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana. The contest was played at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Colombia's Deportivo Cali has advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana with a 6-1 victory on aggregate over Bolivian club Bolivar.

Deportivo Cali came into Thursday night's match in high-altitude La Paz with a 4-0 advantage and stretched it further by winning the second leg of the teams' second-stage series 2-1.