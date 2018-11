Didier Delgado from Deportivo Cali playing against Edwin Herrera from Santa Fe Oct. 30, 2018, at the stadium of Deportivo Cali in Cali (Colombia). EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr.

Gerardo Pelusso is stepping down as coach of Deportivo Cali after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs in the Colombian first division, the club said Monday.

"The Executive Committee and Technical Staff decided by mutual accord to end the club's connection with coach Gerardo Pelusso and his assistants," Deportivo Cali said in a statement.