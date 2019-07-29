The euphoria felt by Colombians over their countryman Egan Bernal winning the country's first Tour de France overflowed on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday afternoon as they greeted the 22-year-old cyclist at the end of the last leg of the contest.
The last leg of the race - the 121 kilometers (75 mi.) between Rambouillet and Paris - was the 21st in the 3,409 km (2,118 mi.) marathon bike race through France, and Bernal, riding for Ineos, clinched the victory, the youngest rider to do so in more than a century.