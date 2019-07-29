Colombia's Egan Bernal (C) of Team Ineos is flanked by his second-place teammate Geraint Thomas (L) and third-place Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk (R) of Team Jumbo Visma on the podium after winning the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, France, on 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANE MANTEY / POOL

Colombia's Egan Bernal (C) of Team Ineos is flanked by Slovakia's Peter Sagan (L) of the Bora Hansgrohe team and France's Romain Bardet (R) of the Ag2r La Mondiale team on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the 106th edition of the Tour de France after the 21st and final stage between Rambouillet and Paris, France, on 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombia's Egan Bernal of Team Ineos celebrates on the winner's podium winning the 106th edition of the Tour de France after the 21st and final stage between Rambouillet and Paris, France, on 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Colombia's Egan Bernal (C) of Team Ineos wears the overall leader's yellow jersey during the 21st and final stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France between Rambouillet and Paris, France, on 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombia's Egan Bernal (L) of Team Ineos wears the overall leader's yellow jersey as he celebrates with his teammate Geraint Thomas (R) while crossing the finish line to win the 106th edition of the Tour de France on the 21st and final stage between Rambouillet and Paris, France, on 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The euphoria felt by Colombians over their countryman Egan Bernal winning the country's first Tour de France overflowed on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday afternoon as they greeted the 22-year-old cyclist at the end of the last leg of the contest.

The last leg of the race - the 121 kilometers (75 mi.) between Rambouillet and Paris - was the 21st in the 3,409 km (2,118 mi.) marathon bike race through France, and Bernal, riding for Ineos, clinched the victory, the youngest rider to do so in more than a century.