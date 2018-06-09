File photo showing Boca Junior's Frank Fabra (R) vie for the ball against River Plate's Lucas Alario during a match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Colombian defender Frank Fabra, who plays for Argentina's Boca Juniors, said Saturday that his "heart is broken in 50 million pieces" because of a torn ligament in his left knee, which will prevent him from playing in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I had one sole objective: to be part of this dream called the World Cup. I struggled, worked hard and pushed myself to improve. Day by day I worked to achieve that dream but now my heart is broken in 50 million pieces," Fabra said in a message posted on Instagram.