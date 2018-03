Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates after scoring against Brazil during the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match between Colombia and Brazil in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sep. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Dueñas [Corrige información]

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao said here Wednesday that he is very excited about playing in the 2018 World Cup in Russia after an injury kept him out of the 2014 tournament.

"I am dealing with a lot of expectations about the World Cup, but one needs to live day-to-day, trying to enjoy every practice and every match," the AS Monaco star said at the training facility where Colombia is preparing for a friendly against France.