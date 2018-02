Competitors dash for the stairs at the start of the in the 41st Annual Empire State Building Run-Up in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Competitors, including professional stair-climber Suzy Walsham (R) of the Australia who finished in first place, dash for the stairs at the start of the in the 41st Annual Empire State Building Run-Up in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Competitors, including Frank Nicolas Carreno (R) of Columbia who finished in 1st place, dash for the stairs at the start of the in the 41st Annual Empire State Building Run-Up in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Competitors dash for the stairs at the start of the in the 41st Annual Empire State Building Run-Up in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Suzy Walsham (C) of the Australia finishes in 1st place in the women's division in the 41st Annual Empire State Building Run-Up in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Frank Nicolas Carreno (C) of Columbia finishes in 1st place in the men's division in the 41st Annual Empire State Building Run-Up in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Colombia's Frank Nicolas Carreno finished in 1st place in the traditional Empire State run-up on Wednesday by climbing 1,576 stairs in 10 minutes and 50 seconds.

Australia's Suzy Walsham won the title in the women's category in the 41st edition of the competition, finishing in 12 minutes and 56 seconds.