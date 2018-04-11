A photo provided by Mextenis that shows Colombian tennis player Santiago Giraldo competing in the first round of the CDMX Open, an ATP challenger-level event in Mexico City, on April 10, 2018. Giraldo, who is returning to tennis after a six-month hiatus, said he stepped aside because the sport had become a burden but that he has come back with a fresh perspective on the game and life in general. EPA-EFE/Mextenis

Colombian tennis star Santiago Giraldo still possesses the same potent backhand that made him one of the world's best, but he says the key to a successful comeback after a six-month hiatus will be in finding joy in a sport that had become a burden.

"I've returned after six months making it a priority to play with love and affection. I'll try to attain the highest ranking possible, but without suffering," the 30-year-old native of the western Colombian city of Pereira told EFE in an interview in the Mexican capital.