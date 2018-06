Colombia's national soccer team player James Rodriguez participates in a training session at the Sviyaga stadium, 35 kms from Kazan, Russia, on June 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Colombia's national soccer team players Radamel Falcao, Carlos Bacca and James Rodriguez participate in a training session at the Sviyaga stadium, 35 kms from Kazan, Russia, on June 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Forward James Rodriguez and midfielder Wilmar Barrios were back training with the rest of the Colombian team on Friday four days before the side's 2018 World Cup opener against Japan.

Both players missed the team training session on Thursday with muscle fatigue.