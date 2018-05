Colombian national soccer team players Radamel Falcao (2R), James Rodriguez (R) and Juan Fernando Quintero (C), reggaetón singer Maluma (3L) and head coach Jose Pekerman (2L) talk prior to the team's farewell game at Nemesio Camacho El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on May 25, 2018. Colombia is preparing to compete in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where it has been drawn into Group H. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian national soccer team player Santiago Arias (L) vies for the ball with James Rodriguez (R) during the squad's farewell game at Nemesio Camacho El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, 25 May 2018. Colombia is preparing to compete in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where it has been drawn into Group H. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombian national soccer team players Radamel Falcao (L) and James Rodriguez talk prior to the squad's farewell game at Nemesio Camacho El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on May 25, 2018. Colombia is preparing to compete in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where it has been drawn into Group H. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Star midfielder James Rodriguez has extremely high expectations for Colombia heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia, saying he hopes the team can top what it achieved four years ago and reach the semi-finals or championship match.

"We all want more. When you do great things, you always want more. And I hope that can be the semis or a nice final," James told reporters after an emotional send-off celebration Friday night at El Campin Stadium in Bogota.