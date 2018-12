Colombian soccer player Juan Fernando Quintero poses for a photo with fans during an event at a mall in Medellin, Colombia, on Friday, Dec. 28. EFE-EPA/Leon Monsalve

Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, currently with Copa Libertadores champions River Plate, said that while he is not contemplating a move to the Chinese Super League, he can't rule it out.

"I don't want to think yet about what will happen in China. I can't deny that it's a possibility, but it's not in my head yet," the 25-year-old told journalists during an autograph-signing at a shopping mall in Medellin, Colombia's second city.