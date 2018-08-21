Colombian Rodrigo Contreras competes in the male individual time trial of road cycling during the Central American and Caribbean Games, in Cali, Colombia, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr.

Astana Pro Team has signed Colombian cyclist Rodrigo Contreras on a one-year contract, the Kazakh-sponsored team announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is set to join Astana on Jan. 1, 2019, according to the team's statement.