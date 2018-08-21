Astana Pro Team has signed Colombian cyclist Rodrigo Contreras on a one-year contract, the Kazakh-sponsored team announced Tuesday.
The 24-year-old is set to join Astana on Jan. 1, 2019, according to the team's statement.
Colombian Rodrigo Contreras competes in the male individual time trial of road cycling during the Central American and Caribbean Games, in Cali, Colombia, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr.
