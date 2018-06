Colombia's Davinson Sanchez (R) tackles Senegal's Sadio Mane during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Colombia's Davinson Sanchez (R) tackles Senegal's Sadio Mane during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Colombia's Davinson Sanchez (R) and Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Colombia center-back Davinson Sanchez told EFE here Thursday that he made contact with the ball on a play that saw a penalty awarded to Senegal and then called off during a match ultimately won by the South Americans.

Referee Milorad Mazic initially pointed to the spot after Sanchez brought down Senegal star Sadio Mane in the box.