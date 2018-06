Venezuelan midfielder Luis Manuel Seijas Gunther (L) fights for the ball with Guatemala's Cristian Alexander Jimenez Martinez (R) during a friendly soccer match between Venezuela and Guatemala on June 1, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. EPA-EFE FILE/JOE SKIPPER

Venezuelan midfielder Luis Manuel Seijas Gunther arrived Monday in Bogota, where he will join Independiente Santa Fe, marking his third stint with the Colombian league team, the club said Monday.

Fans wearing No. 20 team jerseys and chanting "Seijas, Seijas, olé, olé, olé, Seijas, Seijas" welcomed the player at El Dorado International Airport.