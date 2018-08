Santiago Arias wearing the club's jersey at Wanda sport complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/ ATLETICO MADRID HANDOUT

Colombia right-back Santiago Arias on Wednesday started his first training session with Atletico Madrid, a day after he signed a five-year contract with the La Liga side.

The 26-year-old joined Los Rojiblancos from Eindhoven to replace Sime Vrsaljko of Croatia, who moved to Inter Milan on a loan deal, with an option to buy.