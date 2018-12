Colombian Tatiana Calderon, a test driver for the Sauber Formula 1 team, said here Thursday that her goal for next year is to compete in Formula 2 and achieve results good enough to make the step up to F1. Bogota, Colombia. Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Leonardo Muñoz

Colombian Tatiana Calderon, a test driver for the Sauber Formula 1 team, said here Thursday that her goal for next year is to compete in Formula 2 and achieve results good enough to make the step up to F1.

"My goal is, undoubtedly, to be in Formula 1 in the coming years and we have to do well in the opening categories, our goal is to be in Formula 2 in 2019 and if we produce a good result there, opportunities will come to us," she told a press conference in Bogota.